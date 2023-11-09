The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen included, will play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Johansen against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Ryan Johansen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Johansen has averaged 16:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In four of 11 games this year, Johansen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In four of 11 games this season, Johansen has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In one of 11 games this season, Johansen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Johansen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Johansen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Johansen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 4 6 Points 0 5 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

