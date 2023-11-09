Can we expect Mikko Rantanen scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Seattle Kraken at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

  • Rantanen has scored in six of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Rantanen has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
