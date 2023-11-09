Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 9?
Can we expect Mikko Rantanen scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Seattle Kraken at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rantanen stats and insights
- Rantanen has scored in six of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
- Rantanen has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.