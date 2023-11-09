Will Logan O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 9?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Logan O'Connor a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Connor stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- O'Connor has no points on the power play.
- O'Connor averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
