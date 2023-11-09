Will Fredrik Olofsson find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

Olofsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

