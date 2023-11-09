Devon Toews will be among those in action Thursday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena. Looking to bet on Toews' props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Devon Toews vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Toews has averaged 23:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In one of 11 games this year, Toews has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of 11 games this season, Toews has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Toews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 11 games played.

Toews' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Toews Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 11 4 Points 10 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 9

