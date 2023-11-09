The Denver Pioneers (0-1) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Hamilton Gymnasium on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT2

ALT2 Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Denver Betting Records & Stats

Denver won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Cal Poly sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark of Denver.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 72.7 133.5 75.1 141 144.1 Cal Poly 60.8 133.5 65.9 141 129.2

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers recorded were 6.8 more points than the Mustangs allowed (65.9).

When Denver totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 12-8 against the spread and 15-8 overall.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 13-15-0 20-8-0 Cal Poly 17-11-0 10-18-0

Denver vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Denver Cal Poly 9-5 Home Record 6-11 4-11 Away Record 1-13 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

