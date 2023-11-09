Thursday's contest at Hamilton Gymnasium has the Denver Pioneers (0-1) squaring off against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 win for Denver, so it should be a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ALT2

Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium

Denver vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 69, Cal Poly 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Cal Poly

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-2.6)

Denver (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Denver Performance Insights

Last season, Denver was 152nd in college basketball on offense (72.7 points scored per game) and 314th defensively (75.1 points conceded).

Last season, the Pioneers were 156th in college basketball in rebounds (32.1 per game) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.2).

Last season Denver was ranked 313th in the nation in assists with 11.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Pioneers were worst in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (4.5) last year. They were ranked 267th in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

Giving up 8.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.5% from downtown last season, Denver was 290th and 160th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Denver attempted 25.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 74.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 17.2% of Denver's buckets were 3-pointers, and 82.8% were 2-pointers.

