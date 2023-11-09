Denver vs. Cal Poly: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Pioneers (0-1) square off against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ALT2.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Denver vs. Cal Poly matchup in this article.
Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Denver vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Cal Poly Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Denver (-8.5)
|139.5
|-400
|+325
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Denver (-8.5)
|139.5
|-385
|+290
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Denver put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 20 Pioneers games hit the over.
- Cal Poly put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.
- The Mustangs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 28 times last year.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.