The Denver Pioneers (0-1) square off against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ALT2.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Denver vs. Cal Poly matchup in this article.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT2

Denver vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM Denver (-8.5) 139.5 -400 +325 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Denver (-8.5) 139.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Denver vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends (2022-23)

Denver put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 20 Pioneers games hit the over.

Cal Poly put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Mustangs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 28 times last year.

