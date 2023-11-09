The Denver Pioneers (0-1) hit the court against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ALT2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Denver Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Pioneers had a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.4% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mustangs' opponents knocked down.
  • Denver had a 14-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball, the Pioneers finished 156th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers scored were 6.8 more points than the Mustangs gave up (65.9).
  • Denver went 15-8 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Denver played better in home games last season, putting up 75.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in road games.
  • In home games, the Pioneers ceded 7.8 fewer points per game (71.3) than on the road (79.1).
  • In home games, Denver drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (4.6) than in road games (4.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCSD L 95-87 LionTree Arena
11/9/2023 Cal Poly - Hamilton Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center
11/16/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mitchell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.