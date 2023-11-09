The Denver Pioneers (0-1) hit the court against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ALT2.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

TV: Altitude Sports

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Denver Stats Insights

Last season, the Pioneers had a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.4% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mustangs' opponents knocked down.

Denver had a 14-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.3% from the field.

The Mustangs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball, the Pioneers finished 156th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers scored were 6.8 more points than the Mustangs gave up (65.9).

Denver went 15-8 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Denver played better in home games last season, putting up 75.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in road games.

In home games, the Pioneers ceded 7.8 fewer points per game (71.3) than on the road (79.1).

In home games, Denver drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (4.6) than in road games (4.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (30.3%).

