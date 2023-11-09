How to Watch Denver vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Pioneers (0-1) hit the court against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ALT2.
Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Denver Stats Insights
- Last season, the Pioneers had a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.4% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mustangs' opponents knocked down.
- Denver had a 14-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball, the Pioneers finished 156th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers scored were 6.8 more points than the Mustangs gave up (65.9).
- Denver went 15-8 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Denver played better in home games last season, putting up 75.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Pioneers ceded 7.8 fewer points per game (71.3) than on the road (79.1).
- In home games, Denver drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (4.6) than in road games (4.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (30.3%).
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCSD
|L 95-87
|LionTree Arena
|11/9/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/16/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
