The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) face the Colorado State Rams (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Moby Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Colorado State vs. Alabama A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 56.8 points per game last year were 7.4 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams allowed.

When Alabama A&M allowed fewer than 72.3 points last season, it went 14-9.

Last year, the Rams averaged 72.3 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 61.3 the Bulldogs allowed.

Colorado State went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Colorado State Schedule