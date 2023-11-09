The Colorado Avalanche, with Cale Makar, will be on the ice Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Thinking about a bet on Makar? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Cale Makar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Makar has averaged 23:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Makar has a goal in three of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in seven of 11 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Makar has an assist in six of 11 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Makar goes over his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 11 14 Points 7 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 6

