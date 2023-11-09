The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Bowen Byram light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Byram has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Byram has no points on the power play.

Byram's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

