Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Kraken on November 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Mikko Rantanen, Jaden Schwartz and others are listed when the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on Thursday (at 9:00 PM ET).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Avalanche vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 21:08 per game.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Cale Makar has 14 points (1.3 per game), scoring three goals and adding 11 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Nathan MacKinnon has scored five goals and added six assists through 11 games for Colorado.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Schwartz drives the offense for Seattle with 11 points (0.8 per game), with six goals and five assists in 13 games (playing 17:48 per game).
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with four goals and six assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
