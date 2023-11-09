Keep an eye on Mikko Rantanen and Jaden Schwartz in particular on Thursday, when the Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 17 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up nine assists this season.

Cale Makar has three goals and 11 assists, equaling 14 points (1.3 per game).

Nathan MacKinnon's total of 11 points is via five goals and six assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.9 goals against average) and recorded 32 saves with a .970% save percentage (first in league).

Kraken Players to Watch

Schwartz has totaled six goals (0.5 per game) and collected five assists (0.4 per game), averaging 2.8 shots per game and shooting 16.7%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 11 total points (0.8 per game).

With 10 total points (0.8 per game), including two goals and eight assists through 13 contests, Vince Dunn is key for Seattle's offense.

This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and six assists, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Seattle's Joey Daccord is 2-1-3 this season, collecting 180 saves and giving up 18 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (28th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 13th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 6th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 4th 34.6 Shots 31.4 15th 8th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.2 22nd 15th 18.6% Power Play % 26.32% 8th 4th 89.13% Penalty Kill % 70.27% 27th

