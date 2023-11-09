Avalanche vs. Kraken: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 9
The Colorado Avalanche (8-3) are -225 on the moneyline to win when they host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3), who have +185 odds, on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Avalanche vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-225
|+185
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-225
|+184
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of 13 games this season.
- The Avalanche have won 72.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (8-3).
- The Kraken have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent three times.
- Colorado has had three games with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.
- Seattle has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +185 odds on them winning this game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.