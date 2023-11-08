Reggie Jackson's Denver Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jackson tallied seven points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 134-116 win versus the Pelicans.

In this article we will break down Jackson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)

Over 10.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Over 2.5 (+142) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Warriors conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the NBA.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the league last season, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Reggie Jackson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 7 3 1 0 1 0 0 11/23/2022 22 11 1 6 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.