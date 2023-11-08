How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (7-1) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
|Nuggets vs Warriors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Denver shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.
- The Nuggets score 117 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 110.4 the Warriors give up.
- Denver has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets scored 119.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- In home games, Denver surrendered 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets performed better in home games last season, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.