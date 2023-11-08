Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates will face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 134-116 win over the Pelicans (his last action) Porter put up 22 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will break down Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+144)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA last year, allowing 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the NBA).

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 34 29 11 0 4 0 0 2/2/2023 27 17 1 1 5 0 1 10/21/2022 28 17 6 1 5 1 1

