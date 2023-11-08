The New York Knicks (3-4) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -9.5 224.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • So far this season, one New York contest has gone over 224.5 points.
  • New York's games this season have had an average of 206.9 points, 17.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Knicks have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, New York has been favored three times and won two of those games.
  • New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played six games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 240.4, 15.9 more points than this game's total.
  • San Antonio is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Spurs have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • San Antonio has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Knicks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 1 14.3% 104.4 219 102.4 228.3 220.9
Spurs 6 85.7% 114.6 219 125.9 228.3 228.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks record 21.5 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Spurs allow (125.9).

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow.
  • When it scores more than 102.4 points, San Antonio is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Knicks and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 4-3 0-0 1-6
Spurs 3-4 1-1 6-1

Knicks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Knicks Spurs
104.4
Points Scored (PG)
 114.6
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
1-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
1-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
102.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 125.9
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
3-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 0-0
2-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 0-0

