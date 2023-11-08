The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Gordon, in his most recent time out, had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 134-116 win over the Pelicans.

In this article we will break down Gordon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-120)

Over 14.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Over 6.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Warriors were 15th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 39 13 10 7 0 0 2 10/21/2022 29 10 3 3 0 0 0

