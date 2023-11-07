Mikko Rantanen Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Devils - November 7
Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at Ball Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rantanen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Mikko Rantanen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Avalanche vs Devils Game Info
Rantanen Season Stats Insights
- Rantanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:41 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Rantanen has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In six of 10 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- In four of 10 games this year, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Rantanen goes over his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Rantanen Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- The team's +5 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|10
|Games
|2
|14
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|0
