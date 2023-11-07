On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Josh Manson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Manson has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

