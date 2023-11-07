Cale Makar and Jesper Bratt will be two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's leading contributors (14 points), via amassed six goals and eight assists.

Makar has picked up 11 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Nathan MacKinnon has nine points for Colorado, via four goals and five assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (1-0-0) has a goals against average of 0.9 on the season. His .970% save percentage is second-best in the NHL.

Devils Players to Watch

Jack Hughes has recorded five goals (0.5 per game) and put up 15 assists (1.4 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 14.3%. This places him among the leaders for New Jersey with 20 total points (1.8 per game).

New Jersey's Bratt has posted 18 total points (1.6 per game), with seven goals and 11 assists.

This season, Tyler Toffoli has scored seven goals and contributed four assists for New Jersey, giving him a point total of 11.

In the crease, New Jersey's Akira Schmid is 1-1-1 this season, compiling 94 saves and giving up 12 goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (51st in the league).

Avalanche vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 17th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.91 3rd 8th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 3rd 34.9 Shots 33.9 5th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 30.8 17th 17th 18.42% Power Play % 42.86% 1st 3rd 92.5% Penalty Kill % 76.32% 20th

