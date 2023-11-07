The Colorado Avalanche (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Avalanche vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Devils (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 7-3 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime games.

In the one game this season the Avalanche registered only one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the four games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (eight points).

In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 17th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.91 3rd 8th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 4th 34.9 Shots 33.9 6th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 30.8 15th 17th 18.42% Power Play % 42.86% 1st 2nd 92.5% Penalty Kill % 76.32% 20th

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

