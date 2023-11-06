Monday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at Fiserv Forum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-62 and heavily favors Marquette to take home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 86, Northern Illinois 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-23.8)

Marquette (-23.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

Last season, Marquette was 23rd-best in the nation offensively (79.3 points scored per game) and ranked 184th defensively (70.3 points allowed).

Last year, the Golden Eagles were 333rd in the nation in rebounds (28.4 per game) and 281st in rebounds conceded (32.6).

Last season Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball in assists with 17.3 per game.

The Golden Eagles made 8.9 3-pointers per game and shot 35.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 39th and 108th, respectively, in the nation.

Marquette was 218th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 247th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.7%) last year.

Last season, Marquette took 42% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Marquette's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Last season Northern Illinois posted 72 points per game (169th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 75 points per contest (311th-ranked).

With 30 boards per game, the Huskies were 278th in college basketball. They allowed 33.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

Last season Northern Illinois ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.6 per game.

The Huskies committed 13.7 turnovers per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

Last season the Huskies drained 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.8% (146th-ranked) from downtown.

Northern Illinois ceded 7.2 treys per game (177th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.8% (112th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Northern Illinois took 62.7% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets) and 37.3% three-pointers (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.