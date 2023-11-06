The UCSD Tritons (0-0) take the court against the Denver Pioneers (0-0) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 147.5 in the matchup.

Denver vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSD -6.5 147.5

Pioneers Betting Records & Stats

Denver combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in 17 of 28 games last season.

Pioneers outings last year had a 147.7-point average over/under, 0.2 more points than this game's point total.

The Pioneers had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Denver won three, or 20%, of the 15 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Pioneers were at least a +230 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The Pioneers have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Denver vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSD 7 26.9% 68.6 141.3 73.0 148.1 135 Denver 17 60.7% 72.7 141.3 75.1 148.1 144.1

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The Pioneers' 72.7 points per game last year were only 0.3 fewer points than the 73.0 the Tritons allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 73.0 points last season, Denver went 9-4 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

Denver vs. UCSD Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSD 12-14-0 1-0 17-9-0 Denver 13-15-0 3-4 20-8-0

Denver vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSD Denver 4-10 Home Record 9-5 6-9 Away Record 4-11 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

