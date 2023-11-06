Monday's contest that pits the UCSD Tritons (0-0) against the Denver Pioneers (0-0) at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCSD, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:30 PM on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Denver vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Denver vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 74, Denver 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSD (-4.8)

UCSD (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Denver Performance Insights

Denver ranked 152nd in the nation last season with 72.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 314th with 75.1 points allowed per game.

With 27.2 rebounds allowed per game, the Pioneers were 12th-best in college basketball. They ranked 156th in college basketball by averaging 32.1 boards per contest.

Last year Denver ranked 313th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.3 per game.

The Pioneers came up short in the turnover area last year, ranking 15th-worst in college basketball with 14.5 turnovers per game. They ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Pioneers drained 4.5 three-pointers per game (worst in college basketball), and had a 32.6% three-point percentage (267th-ranked).

Denver ranked 290th in the nation with 8.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 160th with a 33.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last year Denver took 74.2% two-pointers, accounting for 82.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 25.8% from beyond the arc (17.2% of the team's baskets).

