Monday's contest between the Air Force Falcons (0-0) and Denver Pioneers (0-0) matching up at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Air Force, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Pioneers finished 12-18 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Denver vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 70, Denver 61

Denver Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pioneers were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season with a -134 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (164th in college basketball) and allowed 70.1 per outing (307th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Denver averaged 65.5 points per game in Summit play, and 65.6 overall.

The Pioneers scored more points at home (69.5 per game) than away (61.5) last season.

In 2022-23, Denver conceded 2.7 fewer points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (71.6).

