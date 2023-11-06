How to Watch the Colorado vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers will open their 2023-24 season facing the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT
Colorado vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes scored 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (57.9).
- Colorado had a 22-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- Last year, the Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, 23 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes gave up.
- LSU went 27-1 last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.
- The Tigers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|LSU
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/8/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|CU Events Center
