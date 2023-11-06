The LSU Tigers will open their 2023-24 season facing the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

Colorado vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes scored 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (57.9).

Colorado had a 22-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, 23 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes gave up.

LSU went 27-1 last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

The Tigers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Colorado Schedule