Monday's contest that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) versus the Towson Tigers (0-0) at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Colorado vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Boulder, Colorado

Venue: CU Events Center

Colorado vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 74, Towson 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-9.9)

Colorado (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado Performance Insights

Colorado put up 69.9 points per game and gave up 67.1 last year, making them 212th in college basketball offensively and 86th defensively.

The Buffaloes grabbed 33.4 rebounds per game and conceded 30.7 boards last year, ranking 79th and 148th, respectively, in the nation.

With 13.0 assists per game last season, Colorado was 179th in the nation.

The Buffaloes made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 274th and 283rd, respectively, in the nation.

Colorado gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 51st and 77th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Buffaloes took 34.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 65.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of the Buffaloes' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.4% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.