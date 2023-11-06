The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) take the court against the Towson Tigers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • Colorado had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Buffaloes finished 79th.
  • Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Buffaloes recorded were only 3.2 more points than the Tigers gave up (66.7).
  • Colorado had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Colorado fared better when playing at home last season, posting 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Buffaloes were better in home games last year, allowing 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Colorado sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than in road games (6.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Towson - CU Events Center
11/10/2023 Grambling - CU Events Center
11/14/2023 Milwaukee - CU Events Center

