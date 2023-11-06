The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) take the court against the Towson Tigers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Towson Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Colorado had a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.0% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Buffaloes finished 79th.

Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Buffaloes recorded were only 3.2 more points than the Tigers gave up (66.7).

Colorado had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Colorado fared better when playing at home last season, posting 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Buffaloes were better in home games last year, allowing 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 in road games.

When playing at home, Colorado sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than in road games (6.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule