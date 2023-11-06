Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-10.5)
|140.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-9.5)
|140.5
|-550
|+400
Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Colorado State compiled a 12-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 18 Rams games went over the point total.
- Louisiana Tech compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.
- Bulldogs games hit the over 18 out of 28 times last year.
