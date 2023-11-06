How to Watch Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (0-0) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams shot 48.8% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Colorado State had a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 220th.
- Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Rams recorded were just 2.2 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (70.3).
- Colorado State went 10-6 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison
- Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.8 points per contest.
- The Rams gave up 73.0 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 in road games.
- Colorado State averaged 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 42.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 10.2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.