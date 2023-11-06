The Colorado State Rams (0-0) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: MW Network

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams shot 48.8% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Colorado State had a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 220th.

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Rams recorded were just 2.2 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (70.3).

Colorado State went 10-6 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison

Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.8 points per contest.

The Rams gave up 73.0 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 in road games.

Colorado State averaged 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 42.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 10.2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule