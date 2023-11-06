The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

In games Butler shot better than 48.4% from the field, it went 11-0 overall.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 349th.

Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were 15.5 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (80.8).

When Butler totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 4-0.

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 4-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 302nd.

The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were just 4.3 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

Eastern Michigan had a 2-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Butler played better at home last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game in away games.

The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Butler fared better in home games last season, making 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home Eastern Michigan scored 68.6 points per game last season, 5.4 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74).

At home, the Eagles gave up 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 84.4.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan made more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Eastern Michigan - Hinkle Fieldhouse 11/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Hinkle Fieldhouse 11/13/2023 East Tennessee State - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule