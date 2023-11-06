Air Force vs. Portland State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Portland State Vikings (0-0) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Air Force Falcons (0-0) at Clune Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network. The point total is set at 134.5 for the matchup.
Air Force vs. Portland State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Clune Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Air Force
|-6.5
|134.5
Air Force Betting Records & Stats
- In 15 games last season, Air Force and its opponents scored more than 134.5 total points.
- Air Force's contests last season had an average of 134.0 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Air Force put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Air Force was favored on the moneyline nine total times last season. It went 6-3 in those games.
- The Falcons had a 2-1 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Air Force a 75.0% chance to win.
Air Force vs. Portland State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 134.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Air Force
|15
|50%
|66.9
|143.1
|67.1
|142.6
|131.2
|Portland State
|22
|84.6%
|76.2
|143.1
|75.5
|142.6
|148.7
Additional Air Force Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Falcons put up were 8.6 fewer points than the Vikings allowed (75.5).
- Air Force had a 7-0 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 75.5 points.
Air Force vs. Portland State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Air Force
|16-14-0
|2-2
|17-13-0
|Portland State
|8-18-0
|3-4
|13-13-0
Air Force vs. Portland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Air Force
|Portland State
|10-9
|Home Record
|6-7
|4-8
|Away Record
|5-9
|9-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-9-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.7
|62.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.4
|11-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
