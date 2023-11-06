Monday's contest that pits the Air Force Falcons (0-0) versus the Portland State Vikings (0-0) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Air Force, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Air Force vs. Portland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Air Force vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 75, Portland State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Portland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-7.8)

Air Force (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Air Force Performance Insights

On offense, Air Force was the 300th-ranked squad in the nation (66.9 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 86th (67.1 points conceded per game).

The Falcons were the worst squad in the nation in rebounds per game (27.1) and 123rd in rebounds conceded (30.3) last year.

Air Force was 35th in college basketball in assists (15.3 per game) last season.

Last year, the Falcons were 85th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.2 per game) and 95th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Last season, Air Force was sixth-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.2 per game) and eighth-best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.3%).

Last year, the Falcons attempted 44.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 55.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.5% of the Falcons' baskets were 3-pointers, and 65.5% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.