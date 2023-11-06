The Air Force Falcons will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Portland State Vikings on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Portland State matchup in this article.

Air Force vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Portland State Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-6.5) 134.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-6.5) 133.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Portland State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Air Force covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

A total of 17 Falcons games last season hit the over.

Portland State covered eight times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

Last year, 13 of the Vikings' games hit the over.

