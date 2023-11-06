Air Force vs. Portland State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Air Force Falcons will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Portland State Vikings on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Portland State matchup in this article.
Air Force vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Air Force vs. Portland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Portland State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-6.5)
|134.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-6.5)
|133.5
|-280
|+220
Air Force vs. Portland State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Air Force covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- A total of 17 Falcons games last season hit the over.
- Portland State covered eight times in 26 chances against the spread last season.
- Last year, 13 of the Vikings' games hit the over.
