The Air Force Falcons (0-0) play the Portland State Vikings (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Air Force Stats Insights

Last season, the Falcons had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Vikings' opponents made.

Air Force had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.2% from the field.

The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 335th.

Last year, the Falcons recorded 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Vikings gave up (75.5).

Air Force had an 8-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.5 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Air Force scored 7.1 more points per game (69.6) than it did when playing on the road (62.5).

When playing at home, the Falcons allowed 3.4 fewer points per game (65.4) than in away games (68.8).

Air Force averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

