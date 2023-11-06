The Air Force Falcons (0-0) play the Portland State Vikings (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Air Force vs. Portland State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Air Force Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Falcons had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Vikings' opponents made.
  • Air Force had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 335th.
  • Last year, the Falcons recorded 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Vikings gave up (75.5).
  • Air Force had an 8-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Air Force scored 7.1 more points per game (69.6) than it did when playing on the road (62.5).
  • When playing at home, the Falcons allowed 3.4 fewer points per game (65.4) than in away games (68.8).
  • Air Force averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Portland State - Clune Arena
11/10/2023 @ LIU - Steinberg Wellness Center
11/12/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.