How to Watch Air Force vs. Portland State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (0-0) play the Portland State Vikings (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on MW Network.
Air Force vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Air Force Stats Insights
- Last season, the Falcons had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Vikings' opponents made.
- Air Force had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Falcons were the 358th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 335th.
- Last year, the Falcons recorded 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Vikings gave up (75.5).
- Air Force had an 8-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.5 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Air Force scored 7.1 more points per game (69.6) than it did when playing on the road (62.5).
- When playing at home, the Falcons allowed 3.4 fewer points per game (65.4) than in away games (68.8).
- Air Force averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LIU
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
