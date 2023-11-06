The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Gordon totaled 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 123-101 win versus the Bulls.

In this article, we dig into Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-118)

Over 14.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans conceded 24.9 per game last season, ranking them eighth in the league.

The Pelicans gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 32 11 6 4 0 0 0 1/31/2023 36 15 6 6 1 0 0 1/24/2023 24 11 4 3 1 1 0 12/4/2022 37 19 8 0 1 0 0

