The Northern Colorado Bears (0-8) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Idaho Vandals (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Nottingham Field in a Big Sky battle.

It's been a hard stretch for Northern Colorado, which ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (13.9 points per game) and 12th-worst in scoring defense (35.6 points per game allowed) in 2023. Idaho's defense ranks 27th in the FCS with 304.9 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 19th-best by putting up 425.1 total yards per game.

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Idaho 283.8 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.1 (24th) 491.5 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.9 (26th) 111.4 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.1 (35th) 172.4 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.0 (27th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has 1,255 passing yards for Northern Colorado, completing 56.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, David Afari, has carried the ball 113 times for 520 yards (65.0 per game), scoring two times.

Darius Stewart has carried the ball 54 times for 261 yards (32.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson's leads his squad with 285 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Blake Haggerty has hauled in 33 passes while averaging 34.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Brayden Munroe's seven grabs have turned into 164 yards and one touchdown.

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has compiled 1,881 yards on 66% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 188 yards with two scores.

Anthony Woods has run the ball 132 times for 739 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Nick Romano has rushed for 366 yards on 66 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching seven passes for 122 yards and one score.

Hayden Hatten's 627 receiving yards (78.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 49 receptions on 59 targets with five touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has racked up 424 receiving yards (53.0 yards per game) on 29 receptions.

Terez Traynor has racked up 341 reciving yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

