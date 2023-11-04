In the game between the Idaho Vandals and Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Vandals to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-29.4) 51.1 Idaho 40, Northern Colorado 11

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Bears games hit the over three out of 11 times last season.

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals went 9-2-0 ATS last year.

Vandals games hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Bears vs. Vandals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Colorado 13.9 35.6 13.7 30.3 14.0 38.8 Idaho 32.4 21.9 27.0 23.7 35.6 20.8

