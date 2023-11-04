In Lincoln County, Colorado, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Rio Blanco County
  • Gunnison County
  • El Paso County
  • Pueblo County
  • Fremont County
  • Mesa County
  • Boulder County
  • Weld County
  • Adams County
  • Sedgwick County

    • Lincoln County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Cedaredge High School at Limon High School

    • Game Time: 12:55 PM MT on November 4
    • Location: Limon, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.