The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

Florida State has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (41.5 points per game) and 20th-best in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Pittsburgh is generating 22.4 points per game (102nd-ranked). It ranks 95th in the FBS on defense (28.8 points allowed per game).

Here we will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Florida State Pittsburgh 451.8 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.3 (122nd) 332.6 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (43rd) 167.8 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.9 (117th) 284.0 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (90th) 4 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (75th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,099 yards passing for Florida State, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 57 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has racked up 574 yards on 87 carries while finding paydirt seven times. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 36 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 137 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 538 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (51.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell's 26 catches have yielded 342 yards and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has racked up 818 yards on 50.9% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

C'Bo Flemister has rushed for 306 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Rodney Hammond has run for 278 yards across 66 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield paces his squad with 399 receiving yards on 33 catches with four touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has racked up 389 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Gavin Bartholomew's 17 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 310 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

