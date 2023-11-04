Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT
We have 2023 high school football competition in Elbert County, Colorado this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Elbert County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Front Range Christian School at Simla High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Simla, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
