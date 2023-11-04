Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eagle County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT
High school football competition in Eagle County, Colorado is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Eagle County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Battle Mountain High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on November 4
- Location: Durango, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vail Christian High School at Dove Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Dove Creek, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Classical Academy at Basalt High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
