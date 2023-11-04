Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Fancy a bet on Toews? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Toews has averaged 23:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Toews has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in four of nine games this season, Toews has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Toews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

The implied probability that Toews goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Toews has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toews Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 3 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

