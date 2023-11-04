Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Delta County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Delta County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Cedaredge High School at Limon High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Limon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamosa High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Delta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Fork High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Strasburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.