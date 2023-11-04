The Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) are 13.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field. The over/under is set at 62.5.

Oregon State is averaging 439.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 33rd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Beavers rank 46th, surrendering 344.8 yards per game. Colorado's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 475.4 total yards per game, which ranks worst. On offense, it ranks 54th with 408.6 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

Oregon State vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -13.5 -105 -115 62.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Looking to place a bet on Colorado vs. Oregon State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Buffaloes are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 356.3 yards per game (-70-worst in college football) and allowing 467.3 (11th-worst).

The Buffaloes are scoring 28.7 points per game in their past three games (95th in college football), and conceding 32.7 per game (-77-worst).

Colorado is gaining 285.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (45th in the country), and allowing 334.3 per game (-124-worst).

In their past three games, the Buffaloes have rushed for 71 yards per game (-116-worst in college football) and conceded 133 on the ground (99th).

The Buffaloes have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

Colorado has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 10 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado is 4-3-1 ATS this year.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Colorado has gone over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

Colorado has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

Colorado has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +400 on the moneyline.

Bet on Colorado to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 2,637 yards on 246-of-347 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has rushed for 262 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 25 catches, totaling 229 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has collected 247 yards (on 59 carries) with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver leads his team with 717 receiving yards on 55 catches with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 50 receptions (on 65 targets) for a total of 471 yards (58.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter's 47 targets have resulted in 32 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Domineck has five sacks to pace the team, and also has nine TFL and 34 tackles.

Colorado's top-tackler, Trevor Woods, has 48 tackles and two interceptions this year.

Hunter leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 18 tackles and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.