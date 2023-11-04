Colorado vs. Oregon State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Beavers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. Colorado matchup in this article.
Colorado vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-13.5)
|62.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-13.5)
|62.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Penn State vs Maryland
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Missouri vs Georgia
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Boston College vs Syracuse
Colorado vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Colorado has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.
- When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, the Buffaloes have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Oregon State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.