The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field in a Pac-12 battle.

On offense, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by putting up 36.4 points per game. The Beavers rank 40th on defense (21.1 points allowed per game). Colorado ranks 39th in points per game (32.1), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 34.9 points allowed per contest.

Colorado vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Colorado vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Colorado Oregon State 408.6 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.6 (40th) 475.4 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.8 (40th) 78.6 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.1 (29th) 330 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.5 (49th) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has recored 2,637 passing yards, or 329.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.9% of his passes and has collected 22 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Dylan Edwards has rushed for 262 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 25 catches, totaling 229 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has collected 247 yards (on 59 attempts) with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has collected 55 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 717 (89.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 77 times and has four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 50 passes and compiled 471 receiving yards (58.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Travis Hunter's 47 targets have resulted in 32 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has 1,791 yards passing for Oregon State, completing 59.2% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 134 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 42 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 119 times for 763 yards (95.4 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 71 times for 397 yards (49.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 522 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has grabbed 29 passes while averaging 62.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jack Velling's 21 grabs have yielded 294 yards and eight touchdowns.

